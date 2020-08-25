Suspect arrested in Thomson murder

THOMSON (WJBF) – A Thomson murder suspect is now behind bars.
Marquavious Burley was arrested Monday evening.
He’s accused of killing 20 year old, Charod Hudson.
Hudson was shot Saturday night at a home on Gus Street near Bussey Avenue.
