Suspect arrested in Thomson murder

THOMSON (WJBF) – A Thomson murder suspect is now behind bars.

Marquavious Burley was arrested Monday evening.

He’s accused of killing 20 year old, Charod Hudson.

Hudson was shot Saturday night at a home on Gus Street near Bussey Avenue.

