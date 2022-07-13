DUBLIN, Ga. (WJBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in the May 29th Memorial Day Weekend Shooting Incident at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park that left two people dead.

24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier, of East Dublin, has been taken into custody without incident by US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Rozier’s charges include:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime

Aggravated Assault

Reckless Conduct

This investigation is still active. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please contact SA Haynes at 478-374-6988 or Captain Trey Burgamy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office 478-552-0911