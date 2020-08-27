Suspect arrested for shooting a man in the face at a Wrightsboro Road business

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting.

17-year old Cameron Antonio Curry is behind bars for the shooting that occurred at Smoke Life Smoke and Vape located at 3402 Wrightsboro Road.

Curry was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The victim, 20-year old Julian Butler, is still being treated at a local hospital and considered to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

