POOLER, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspect wanted for a July shooting in Emanuel County is in custody.

The incident happened July 15th, when Jonathan Clarence Tillman and the victim, Cantrell Wadley, got into a verbal altercation.

Tillman left and came back and shot Wadley several times in the face, Wadley survived.

Tilman was arrested Tuesday night in Pooler, Georgia. He has since been extradited to the Emanuel County Jail.

No word on what charges Tillman is facing.