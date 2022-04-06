COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a Columbia County home.

42-year-old Michael Thomas Robinson was arrested and charged with Arson in the 1st degree.

The incident happened Monday, April 4th at a home on Old Ferry Road.

First responders arrived to find the back of the home on fire.

Fire Commissioner John King said, “Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office received a tip that the suspect had started the fire and subsequently arrested him in a nearby cemetery.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Fire and Rescue with this investigation.

The suspect is being held in the Columbia County Jail.