AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Richmond County investigators have made an arrest in 2 murder cases. A news release from the sheriff’s office says they were working leads in the deaths of Johnny Coleman and Brittany Dougherty. Coleman’s body was found on April 18th and Dougherty’s body was found April 19th. The release says officers arrested 33-year-old Kelvin Lewis and charged him with murder for both crimes. He was booked into Augusta’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active.