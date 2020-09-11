Suspect arrested in deadly 2019 DUI crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – An Aiken County man Leon Hosey was arrested Wednesday by South Carolina Highway Patrol in connection with the deadly accident along Talatha Church Road more than a year ago.

Currently, 44-year-old Hosey is charged with Felony DUI Resulting in Death. Hosey had warrants out for his arrest following an accident that caused the death of 61-year-old Staple Lawrence in 2019.

According to law enforcement at the time, the deceased, Staple Lawrence, was an unrestrained passenger in a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Hosey. The crash, which happened just before 11 a.m. on Talatha Church Road in Aiken Monday, March 11, 2019, occurred when the Mustang ran off the road, striking a tree.

Both Staple Lawrence and Hosey was transported to the AU Medical Center at the time. Lawrence was pronounced shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hosey will be tried in Aiken County.

