AUGUSTA/ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – For the past month, WJBF and our Giving Your Best Partners have teamed up with The SmartBox, a local food kitchen, in Allendale County to collect essential supplies – like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and more.

These supplies will go to help those affected by the tornadoes in Allendale, S.C. from April.

Piedmont Augusta, WJBF, Giving Your Best Partners, and The SmartBox teamed together to organize the drive and distribute the donations.

If you missed giving in person, you can still give online at www.THESMARTBOXUNLOCKS.com.