AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — River City Events’ Spring Artisan Market is happening Sunday, April 23.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pendleton King Park.
Local vendors will showcase their handmade items. There will also be live musical performances and food.
Admission is free.
There will also be a donation booth on-site supporting Safe Homes.
