AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Summer is just around the corner, and parents are on the lookout for exciting activities to keep their kids entertained and engaged. Brandy Mitchell, the owner, and editor of CSRAKids.com chatted with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share what you need to know to plan a memorable summer for your children.

Brandy compiles all the information from blueberry picking to other exciting events in one convenient location. The website features a dedicated event calendar for kids and family activities, ensuring parents find the details they need before the events take place.