Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. Raffensperger is under attack from President Donald Trump and other fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the heated election season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Atlanta asks a judge to declare parts of the new election law unconstitutional and to prohibit the state from enforcing them.

The secretary of state’s office and attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This suit by county election board members, individual voters, election volunteers, nonprofit organizations and a journalist joins a half dozen others challenging the new law.