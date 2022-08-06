AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students.

The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive.

It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Aiken Technical College.

Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

You can skip the line & and pre-register here: https://successteam.org/bookbag-drive/bookbag-drive-students/

The founder of SuccessTeam Tim Behling spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta Shawn Cabbagestalk about what you can expect from the event.