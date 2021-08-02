SuccessTeam 6th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students.

The organization is holding its 6th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive.

It will take place Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Aiken Technical College.

Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

You can skip the line & and pre-register here: https://successteam.org/bookbag-drive/bookbag-drive-students/

The founder of SuccessTeam Tim Behling spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta Shawn Cabbagestalk about what you can expect from the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories