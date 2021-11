CSRA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating at least two people accused of stealing air conditioning units from businesses around the CSRA.

According to police reports, the persons pictured stole two air conditioning units from Alexander’s Great BBQ located on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

The subjects are operating a black, four door, early 2000’s Ford F-150.

If you recognize the people in the picture, please contact the RCSO.