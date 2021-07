HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a person wanted for questioning in an Aggravated Assault.

The incident happened on the 4100 Block of Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah on July 20th.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.