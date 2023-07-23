AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The Stuff the Bus organization is making sure students in the area are getting the school supplies they need and are driving its big yellow bus throughout the CSRA doing so. Sunday afternoon they made a stop at SRP Park.

A pencil and a sheet of paper take a student a far way with their future education– much farther than just their first day of school. Which is why local nonprofits have partnered to make sure students have the best year yet.

“We want to make sure that every student in the entire area has all the right supplies they need to be successful that very first day,” CEO United Way of the CSRA Brittany Burnett said.

That’s why President of the United Way of the Burnett tells me, Stuff the Bus is so important.

“An effort like this where we’re inviting the entire community to come forward will ensure that every single child deserves that opportunity,” Burnett said.

Burnett says that SRP Park was a great central location for donations.

“We partner with SRP Park for a handful of years now and then we are also great partners with SRP federal credit union. So, why not marry the two together and when there’s already a lot of kids and families out here on this day, there’s other activities happening as well and people are just picking up school supplies and dropping in a couple of things or a whole backpack of supplies.”

With school starting in just a couple of weeks, the goal to collect more school supplies continues.

“Any items are always in high need. Everything from notebook paper to pens and pencils highlighters, and also things for older kids: calculators, earbuds, headphones– things that may also be a little more expensive that may be unobtainable for some families,” Burnett said.

“These supplies will be used throughout the year because kids– the highlighters will run dry, the pencils will become down to nubs, and so by offering these supplies now, we’ll have a great pipeline for these kids for the remainder of the school year.”

Right here at Television Park we have a drop off box and if you can’t donate school supplies, organization leaders say they’re still accepting dollar donations to purchase the necessary items for students.

More drop off locations, dates, and times:

Friday July 28th at the Kroc Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday July 29th at the Walmart in Waynesboro from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Television Park during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.