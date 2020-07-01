Study: snakes can glide in the air; here’s how

(CNN) – If you’re scared of snakes on the ground, STOP READING HERE!

Because the reptiles are also in the sky.

The Paradise Tree Snake has been known to scientists for some time, but they never really understood how the species — and others like it, are able to glide through the air.

Researchers at Virginia Tech conducted controlled tests with the snakes in an indoor environment.

They discovered the undulating (waving or rippling) motion the snakes exhibit while gliding stabilizes them which allows them to fly further.

Since that undulation is the same movement they use to slither on the ground, it was previously though it was just a base motor pattern.

Next, the researchers want to learn how the snakes generate lift and how they turn in the air.

Just a couple footnotes to calm your nerves:

Paradise Tree Snakes only live in South and Southeast Asia.

Though these snakes are venomous their venom is weak.

Like almost all snakes, they are considered harmless to humans.

