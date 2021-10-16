Study shows delays and inaccuracies in drive-thrus restaurants

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WJBF) — Drive-thru orders not only took longer on average in 2021 than 2020 but were also more likely to be wrong, according to a study conducted by research company SeeLevel HX.

Drive-thru orders not only took longer on average in 2021 than 2020 but were also more likely to be wrong, according to the study.

The company compared the speed of service, accuracy, customer service, and food quality — at more than 14,000 drive-thrus across the U.S. Between July and early August. There were 10 brands included in the study.

It found that an average speed of service at drive-thrus got almost 26 seconds slower when compared to 2020.

The study also found that 15 percent of orders were wrong up from 13 percent in 2020.

Order Accuracy in 2021:

1. Chick-fil-A

2. Taco Bell

3. Arby’s

4. Burger King (tied for third)

5. Carl’s Jr. (tied for third)

Order Accuracy in 2020:

1. Chick-fil-A

2. McDonald’s

3. Arby’s

4. Burger King

5. Dunkin’

Taste in 2021:

1. Chick-fil-A

2. Arby’s

3. Taco Bell

4. McDonald’s

5. KFC

Taste in 2020:

1. Chick-fil-A

2. Arby’s

3. McDonald’s

4. Burger King

5. Dunkin’