Study Links Osteoporosis to Sanitizer, Toothpaste

(CNN) – Researchers say a common chemical found in toothpaste could be linked to osteoporosis in women.

researchers looked at data from nearly 2-thousand woman between 2005 and 2010 and found that women who had higher levels of the chemical Triclosan in their urine, were more likely to develop osteoporosis later in life, a disease in which a person loses bone mineral density.

According to the FDA – triclosan is used to prevent bacterial contamination.

It’s an ingredient that has been found in some hand sanitizers, toothpastes and cosmetics as well as kitchenware, toys, furniture and clothing.

In 2016 — the FDA started to the restrict the use of triclosan, and eventually banned it for use in over-the counter hand sanitizers.

It’s still however, present in some products today.

Past studies suggest using toothpaste is ok, but experts say more research is needed.