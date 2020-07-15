Study claims to debunk 7-year dog age myth

(CNN) – It’s always been believed that dogs age seven times faster than humans, but a new study published in “Cell Systems” suggests that’s not true.

Results found that the equation for a dog’s age is actually more complicated.

The formula researchers at the University of California, San Diego developed is the logarithm of the dogs age multiplied by 16 plus 31… that would mean a 1-year-old dog is close to a 31-year-old human.

A 5-year-old dog is similar to a 57-year-old human and a 10-year-old dog is likened to a 68-year-old human.

Researchers based their equation on canine and human genomes after studying 104 Labrador Retrievers.

