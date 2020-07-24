Study: 1st chicken crossed the road in southeast Asia

(CNN) – Researchers say the first chicken to ever cross the road likely did so in southeast Asia, although they’re still not sure why.

A new study published in the Journal Cell Research reports that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient fowl in a specific region.

That area includes what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

Chickens are now the most common birds on planet Earth; there are 23 billion of them.

Scientists say studying the evolutionary history of how chickens became domesticated brings a better understanding of human history.

Researchers have yet to answer which came first–the chicken or the egg.