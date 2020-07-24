Study: 1st chicken crossed the road in southeast Asia

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Big Stock Image)

(CNN) – Researchers say the first chicken to ever cross the road likely did so in southeast Asia, although they’re still not sure why.

A new study published in the Journal Cell Research reports that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient fowl in a specific region.

That area includes what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

Chickens are now the most common birds on planet Earth; there are 23 billion of them.

Scientists say studying the evolutionary history of how chickens became domesticated brings a better understanding of human history.

Researchers have yet to answer which came first–the chicken or the egg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories