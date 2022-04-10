LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Muslim students want Georgia’s largest school district to mark the holiday Eid al-Fitr with a day off on next year’s school calendar.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the request by students at Gwinnett County Public Schools could be the first of its kind in Georgia.

The newspaper reported Friday that Noor Ali, a freshman in the district, has spoken to the school board and started an online petition.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a Muslim holy month. It falls on May 2 this year.

Superintendent Calvin Watts said any consideration of adding additional holidays must be balanced with the knowledge that it would result in days being added to the school calendar