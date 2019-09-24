Students of Aiken Public Schools dismissed 2 hours early Wednesday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Students in the Aiken County Public School System will be dismissed early Wednesday, September 24.

Students will be dismissed from schools two hours early.

The move will “allow for teacher planning and collaboration, as well as district-wide professional learning,” according to a post on the District’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, October 23; Wednesday, January 22; Wednesday, February 26; and Wednesday, March 25 are all early dismissal days.

The full academic calendar with early dismissal dates, holidays and more can be found at acpsd.net.