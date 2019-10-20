Students in Aiken County Public Schools to have half-day Wednesday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJFB) — Students who attend Aiken County Public Schools will have a half-day on Wednesday.

Wednesday is an early dismissal day for the school district.

Officials say on early dismissal days, students are dismissed from school two hours early to allow for teacher planning and collaboration, as well as district-wide professional learning.

In addition to Wednesday, October 23, other early dismissal dates for the 2019-2020 school year are Wednesday, January 22; Wednesday, February 26; and Wednesday, March 25.

The full academic calendar can be found at acpsd.net.