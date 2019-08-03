Students got “Fit 4 School” in Aiken County Saturday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — It was a one-stop-shop for back to school in Aiken County.

Fit for school took place at the Aiken County YMCA in Graniteville Saturday morning.

Several organizations and businesses in the Aiken area came together to do a big send-off for students to get them excited for school and to make sure they’re ready.

Students got a chance to get a free haircut, free school supplies, and those all-important health and wellness screenings.

“It’s love, man, and it’s the same thing that motivates every community partner today that’s here,” Everett K Chandler told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked what motives him to do this every year. “We love this community and we want it to be the best that it can be and it starts with our young people who are not only our present but also our future and we just want to let them know that we are behind them 100 percent,” he added.

This is the ninth year chandler law firm sponsored the event to help students have fewer things to worry about when it comes to going back to school.