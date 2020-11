AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students wanting to nail down essay writing skills have the chance to do so on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m.

The Zoom event will be put on by The Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and The Watson-Brown Foundation. The Effective Essay Writing Skills Workshop is open to Richmond and Burke County Schools students in grades 9-12. You can register here.