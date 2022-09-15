AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I want to be a civil engineer or sports medicine” said Gerald Lark, student from South Carolina.

The CSRA College Night is back in Augusta after two years. The college night is a chance for high school students to meet with college recruiters, and learn about other career options as well.

Representatives from 90 colleges and universities were set up in the James Brown Arena.

“growing up you really don’t thing about how complicated the process is but once you get to hearing it it’s kind of like I said overwhelming” said Tyran Lacarter.

There was also a chance for 10 lucky students to win $1,000 scholarships.

Graduating seniors say they took away a lot of information, because the time has come to start applying for colleges.

‘this happened first so for the people that’s not in high school yet just know after freshman year it’s going to happen so be prepared” said Ashton Denny.

And the recruiters are always here to help , along the way.

“giving these scholars an opportunity to have a great life changing decision, Benedict is a great HBCU I was actually a benedict grad but being here and giving them that opportunity now I can see from the other side of the table hw important it is to have an higher education.” said Devante Pondexter ,Benedict College Recruiter.