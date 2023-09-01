AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Following a recent shooting at the University of North Carolina, students and faculty at local colleges are speaking out about security there.

College students have plenty on their minds: academics and adjusting to college life just to name a few.

Students say hearing about shootings on other campuses only adds to the worry.

“It’s awful. I don’t know what runs through their mind. It’s awful that they do this kind of thing to people,” Pre-Nursing major Ali Risner said.

A study done by CampusSafety says that 121 or 64 percent of college campus shootings happen in the south.

“It’s terrible, and it’s just like what can we do to make it better and why is it happening and what’s making people wanna do these kinds of things,” Political Science major Avery Robinson said.

Though students at Augusta University were not directly impacted by the shooting at the University of North Carolina, they say incidents like that are still felt.

“You don’t know who’s out here. There’s easily things that can trigger other people that can want them to lead to harming other people on campus. So, it’s concerning just to hear it at any school,” Freshman Jalyn Jones said.

That’s why Augusta University Police says they are making sure they are taking part in training for their staff as well as providing resources for students and faculty on campus.

“They can also text directly to our dispatch if they find themselves in a situation where they can’t talk, but they’re able to text. So, the Rave Guardian is just one of the many resources that we have here on campus,” AUPD Captain Harry Smith said.

That app is one students are taking advantage of.

“With the Rave Guardian app that we have on our phones, I feel very comfortable with that. I know that I can call somebody, and they’ll be there instantly. And we have people that live on campus with us and that can help us as well and that the police will come and help us if we do need it,” Jones said.

AU also provides the mental health resources they might need.

“So, all of us are working hard to make sure that we can not be paralyzed by fear, but really be empowered by the systems we’re putting in place to prevent those tragedies from happening,” Capt. Smith said.

All of AU’s Campus resources regarding mental health and safety are free to all students and are highly encouraged by staff.