ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eligibility for student veterans to attend Morris Brown College has been restored following the push by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

According to officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service will once again allow student veterans and their dependents to use their VA educational benefits at Morris Brown College, which officials say was the first HBCU (Historical Black College and University) to regain its accreditation after a 20-year hiatus.

VA educational benefits, also known as GI Bill benefits, help veterans and eligible dependents pay for colleges, graduate schools, and training programs.

“Just as I worked to secure restored federal financial aid and now veterans’ tuition benefits for Morris Brown students, I will continue working with college President Dr. Kevin James to support the rebirth of this important and historic HBCU,” states Senator Ossoff.

Senator Ossoff says in the press release that he has also pledged to ensure the wellbeing and success of Georgia’s veterans.

Earlier this month, Senator Ossoff and Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock secured over $1 million to help veterans re-enter the workforce and find stable housing.