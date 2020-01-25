Student suspended after school officials say hair violates dress code

MONT BELVIUE, TX (CNN) – A Texas high school student is set to graduate in a few months, but the school says there is a problem that will keep him from walking across the stage.

“A, B student, he has duel credit classes that he’s taking. You know, He is not a problem,” said Sandy Arnold, whose son Deandre is a senior at Barbers Hill High School.

Arnold says her son’s hair has been a problem at school, one that led to in-school suspension.

“This is a part of who he is, our beliefs,” Arnold said.

Deandre’s family is from Trinidad. He says a lot of men in his culture grow their dreadlocks.

“I really like that part of Trinidadian culture,” Deandre said. “I really embrace that.”

For years his mother says he has had dreadlocks and always followed the school’s dress code.

“The dress code is off the shoulders above the earlobes and out of the eyes,” Sandy Arnold said.

Arnold says after Christmas break and just three months before Deandre’s graduation the district changed the dress code policy.

“Absolutely not,” Sandy Arnold said when asked if she planned to have her son’s hair cut. “This is his belief. This is a part of who he is. So absolutely not. I’m not going to cut his hair.”

In a statement the Barbers Hill School District said that is has “a community supported hair length policy and have had for decades. Barbers Hill is a state leader with high expectations in all areas.”

On Friday, Ms. Arnold pulled Deandre out of the school, according to local reports.