Student shot in nearby Albany State University apartments

ALBANY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators in Albany are looking into a shooting incident near campus.

Albany State University officials report ASU police officers on normal patrol responded to a disturbance at East Campus at the Scene at Sandhills, a private apartment complex near the school. They found a large crowd in the parking lot around 2:48 a.m.

Shots were fired by a man and a woman was hit. The student sought medical attention at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has been released.

The school stated that the incident is currently under investigation and details will be released by the appropriate authorities at the appropriate time. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the ASU Police Department at 229-430-4711.