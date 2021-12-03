Student hit while crossing street to catch school bus

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A 12-year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a van.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), the pedestrian, a female student, attempted to cross Olive Road to get on the school bus.

The school bus had its yellow lights on and was in the process of stopping when she darted into traffic which caused the front of a van to hit her.

The student was transported to the local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries sustained in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.