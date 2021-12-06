Student detained at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School after sending threatening email

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Thomson-McDuffie Middle School student sent another student an email Monday morning threatening violence within the school.

The threat was reported immediately to school personnel and the sender of the email was detained at once by the school resource officer.

There were no weapons found on the student.

All students and staff are safe and the student posing the threat has been removed.

The district encourages parents to talk to their students about reporting any instances of threats or potential violence to school or district personnel immediately as this student did today.