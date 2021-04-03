Structure fire at Equine Rescue Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC (WJBF)– On April 3, 2021 at 7:00pm members of the Silver Bluff Fire Department respond to a barn fire at 532 Glenwood Dr. Equine Rescue.

Upon arrival of the first unit on scene, it was discovered that the horse barn was fully engulfed with flames; however, all horses were safely secured.

With the assistance of the Aiken County Sheriffs Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, New Ellenton Fire Department and Langley Fire Department, the fire was deemed to be under control.

No one or animals sustained serious injuries during this incident.

Fire department members are still working to extinguish hot spots throughout the structure and ask that traffic is kept to minimum so that they are able to maneuver the fire apparatuses in and out of the driveway leading to the structure in a safely manner.