Strong storms knock out power in the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – Severe weather moving through the two-state has knocked out power to many residents.

Many residents in Waynesboro and Columbia County are waiting on Georgia Power crews to restore power.

Evans, Ga



In Burke County: Mandersin Road & Allen Road, trees and power poles down.

Trees on fire from power lines on Highway 23 @ Mill House Road.

Trees down on the 5400 block of Story Mill Road.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to NewsChannel 6:

UPDATE at 7:15am: We have trees down in multiple areas, power lines down, power outages, some homes with damage, and trees blocking roadways. We had an unconfirmed report of a tornado around 5:30am near the 5400 block of Story Mill Road and near Allen Road at Duckhead Road and there are various trees down. We have WPD Officers and Deputies working various traffic lights that are out with the most dangerous one being on Highway 25 near Wal Mart. Please stay inside except for emergencies. If you must drive, do so slowly and safely. Watch for debris in the roadways. BCSO, EMA, Burke Road Department, DOT, and Power Company crews with chainsaws clearing roadways and dealing with other issues. Multiple off duty Deputies have been called in to assist and are doing everything possible to assist with clearing roadways, maintaining traffic safety, and blocking roadways as needed for other agencies and crews. Lewis C. Blanchard

Chief Deputy

Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Aiken County, nearly 300 people are without power. Aiken Mayor, Rick Osbond, says, “We have some trees and a utility pole down in the Kalmia Hills area. A tree fell across Dibble Road towards downtown. In Westcliff, waiting on Dominion Power to secure lines.”

There is also debris in the roadway South Carolina Highway Patrol has a real-time traffic update you can check before heading out.

Clarks Hill, SC

Residents in Edgefield County have over 1700 residents without power. SCE&G will get power restored as soon as possible.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.