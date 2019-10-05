Strom Thurmond homecoming court remove shoes after teen has seizure at game

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A heartwarming moment was captured during homecoming at Strom Thurmond High School.

The homecoming queen-elect 19-year-old Natalieigh Deal has downs syndrome and epilepsy.

We’re told the Strom Thurmond senior had a seizure at the game on Friday, October 4 and had to remove her shoes.

Then, in true Edgefield County spirit, all the candidates took their shoes off too!

“She was well enough to participate in the homecoming ceremony but was unable to wear her heels because she wasn’t yet steady on her feet. When the court learned this, without a second thought, they kicked off their shoes and agreed to walk barefoot as well. I’m honored to know these beautiful young ladies. You are all queens,” Crystal Hadden said in a social media post.