EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Stringing in the Holidays is headed to the Hardin Auditorium at Columbia County Library on Friday, December 16.

The show will be hosted by Augusta’s Favorite Comedienne Poncere. Trombonist Hank Bilal, Smooth Jazz Guitarist Willie Soul, Supreme Vocalist Tara, and Augusta Electric Violinist JaVonne Jones will also perform. Proceeds will provide toys for children in the CSRA.

Front Row/VIP seating with a swag bag is $60.00. Reserved upfront seating is $50.00. General Admission is $40.00. Tickets can be purchased at: sith.eventbrite.com.

JaVonne Jones joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the event.