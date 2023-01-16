AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) The new year typically means new resolutions to get healthy. The Means Report spent some time with the owners of K2 Motions Stretch Therapy. We discuss the benefits of stretching your way to better health. Korrey and Kiah Tiller use their expertise and years of training to help everyone from young athletes to senior citizens. It’s all about functionality and helping your body be its best. It’s also about stress relief and having more self-confidence. Watch our interview and remember to always catch The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.