Street racing crash causes power pole to tilt

HOUSTON, Tx (WJBF) – Houston Police are investigating a major car accident late Sunday night that involved a 9-year-old boy.

Officials say a Cadillac was racing a corvette just before the crash.

Police say the two drivers knew each other, and just recently left a party at the same time.

Police say when the Cadillac crashed into the tower it caused it to lean.

Firefighters had to cut the driver from the wreckage. At last check, he was in critical condition.

There was also a passenger in the Cadillac, a 9-year-old.

The Corvette driver took him home. The boy was later taken to the hospital to be check out.

Thankfully, he is okay.

