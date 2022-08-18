Aiken, SC (WJBF)- A recurring actor on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” recently garnered a lot of attention locally, when someone noticed he was wearing a vintage South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds t-shirt on the show.

Now, he has turned that attention into an opportunity to give back to Aiken.

Starting Thursday night with a community meet and greet at South Aiken High School, to a nearly sold out Comedy show Friday night, folks have several opportunities to meet comedian, Adam Murray.

NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers spoke with him recently and he said the commotion over the t-shirt has been a wild ride.

“I mean, it’s been crazy, because you’d never think a wardrobe decision would lead to all of this.”

When Murray went to be fitted for his costume for his appearance on “Stranger Things” he had no idea what was coming.

He took a photo of himself in front of the TV when Netflix dropped Season 4 of the show and posted it to Reddit. He said it all snowballed from there.

“My friend messaged me and he was like ‘Dude, I wasn’t expecting to be just scrolling along and see your face.’ And I was like ‘Oh, cool. Where did you see me?’ And he was like ‘It was on reddit.’ And I was like ‘Oh, that’s cool man,'” recounted Murray. “And he was like, ‘I’m not even in that sub reddit.’ And I was like ‘Hold on! You mean I made the front page of Reddit?'”

Replica of the t-shirt Adam Murray wore on “Stranger Things.”

Murray began to get requests for autographs which turned into requests for him to make an appearance in Aiken.

“I originally volunteered to come to Aiken to do a fundraiser for the school. And I had a bunch of people asking for me to do, like when they found out I was a comedian, they wanted me to do a stand up gig. There’s no comedy club in Aiken. So I reached out to the theater.”

South Aiken High School had replicas of the shirt made and began to sell them as a fundraiser to benefit the athletic department. Murray said he wanted to take it a step further.

“I wanted to give to the drama department. Because personally when I was a kid,– I know all the t-shirt stuff was going to the athletic department and they’ve already said they’ve got enough for years to come. I know these programs are typically under funded and so I wanted to try to do a few things like that to help out,” he explained.

He said he is overwhelmed by the excitement and response to his upcoming show.

“The mayor and his friends bought the whole balcony. So they’re gonna be up there. Which, I mean historically I feel like balconies haven’t been so great to public officials.”

Murray’s Thursday night appearance will be at South Aiken High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be selling replica t-shirts and watching episodes of “Stranger Things.” Murray will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. The event is open to the public.

The comedy show will be at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts Friday night. Ticket’s are $30. The show is nearly sold out. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Saturday night, Murray will make an appearance at South on Whiskey in Aiken. CLICK HERE to find out how to get tickets.