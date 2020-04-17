Storm water fee suspension proposed

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The economic pain from the Coronavirus has Augusta leaders looking at what steps could be taken.

Commissioners discussing waiving certain fees and going to a pro-rating of business licensee, and liquor license fees for closed businesses.

Another idea on the table could be a -suspension- of the storm water fee.

“We could suspend that for at least a month that no one pay a storm water fee that would be a lot of money or not charging any penalties on late payments,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners will hear from the Administrator next week on what city fee’s or programs could be cut.