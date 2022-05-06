AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- At least three other Augusta neighborhoods felt the wrath of the storm leaving damage and neighbors in shock

It took mother nature minutes to bring down what has stood for decades.

The usually scenic Park Avenue took the brunt of the storm leaving a huge tree and branches down in front of a house.

Gabriella Farmer lives in the house and says this is nothing like she’s experienced before during severe weather.

“ my whole life me and my family are kind a whole held just like nature and high regard so seeing like distraction like this even though it has been caused by the earth is a little scary and kind of sad” said Farmer.

Around the corner on Lake Forest Drive another tree was taken down by the storm, however this tree fell right on top of the house.

Three neighbors who live near Branford road experienced the same thing.

Brooks Jordan says she and her friends have been through plenty of storms.. but this one was different.

“Sparks started coming from the powerline and I got really scared and I didn’t know what to do because I didn’t have anyone home with me” said Brooks

“It was really really loud and then we saw across the street and neighbor had like a transformer that was on fire and we saw that and we were really scared” Tucker Brigum

City workers arrived immediately to start the process of removing the trees and branches. Workers say they’re not sure how long it will take to get the trees out of the streets and cleaned up. Drivers are warned to be careful traveling through the area.