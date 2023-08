DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A stop the violence rally is happening in Denmark on Saturday, August 19.

The event is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Denmark Gazebo.

You can enjoy free food, prizes, a poster contest, face painting, and a captivating skit by Capernaum Youth. Special guest speaker SLED Senior Agent Richard Johnson will be there. Live performance by gospel rap artists ‘Gr8ful.’

Wear orange to raise awareness.