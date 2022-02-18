‘Stop the Violence’ kickball event hopes to bring unity

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — From the death of eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony to a shooting at 706 Lounge, Richmond County has seen its fair share of violence — but Saturday Monae Mitchell wants to bring peace.



” Tomorrow we’re building our village. Tomorrow we’re coming together and loving on each other,” Founder of Monae’s Dream Team Monae Mitchell said.



She’s hosting a ‘ Stop the Violence’ kickball event — hoping to bring peace and unity after several weeks of violence.



” What is going on with the youth to where they feel like they need to take a life. Like they used to tell us it takes a village to raise a child so I’m bringing that village together.”



The event will feature music, free food, a DJ, multiple vendors and jet skis on the lake.



It will also give people a chance to meet and talk to deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.



” It will bring more awareness and more freedom to ask them questions or abide by what the police has to offer for us,” President of Monae’s Dream Team Earnest Washington said.



Organizers hope the partnership will create better police relations within the community.



” In our community we want to see unity. Make sure that they can go to police if they need help. The police are there for our protection or our help,” Washington said.



The event will be held Saturday February 19 from 10 am to 5pm at Diamond Lakes Park.