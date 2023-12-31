AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Have you ever kept a New Year’s resolution? If the answer is no, you’re not alone. Therapist and Relationship Coach Dr. Radisha Brown advocates a shift from traditional New Year’s resolutions to setting intentions, emphasizing the tendency for resolutions to carry a sense of heaviness and set people up for failure.

She recommends replacing “resolution” with “intention,” asserting that the latter term feels different and lacks the weight of past expectations.

Dr. Brown suggests asking three key questions: What do you want your life to look like, and feel like, and what do you need to do to make it happen? The conversation touches on the importance of mindset, being bold in the new year by being authentic, owning one’s narrative, living on purpose, and doing things despite obstacles.

She also extends advice for those seeking love in the new year, advising on making it a priority and taking intentional steps to meet new people.