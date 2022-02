AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The man that was shot and killed on Stone street in January was ALSO a suspect in another Murder in Augusta from December of 2021.

19-year old, Johndrick Oliphant’s body was found in the middle of Stone Road with a gunshot wound January 28th.

His Murder remains unsolved.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that Oliphant was wanted in the murder of Khalil Baker.

Baker was shot and killed in December 2021 on Richmond Hill Road West.

Richmond County has had 6 Homicides in 2022.