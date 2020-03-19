Stock Exchange trading floor closing Monday

Traders and company executives of 58.com and Essent Group crowd the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during two IPO’s, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Ben Hider, NYSE)

(CNN) – After another tumultuous day on Wall Street, a big change is a head for the New York Stock Exchange.

Starting Monday, the trading floor will be empty.

All trading will be done electronically due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile Wednesday, the Dow closed below 20,000 for the first time in three years.

The index gave up nearly all its gains since President Trump took office.

The Dow dipped 1300 points losing 6.3% Wednesday.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ didn’t fare much better.

Each recorded losses close to 5%.

DOW

19,898.92

-1,338.46

-6.30%

S&P 500

2,398.10

-131.09

-5.18%

NASDAQ