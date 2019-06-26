Still waiting for Fleming Park rewiring

Safety improvements to an Augusta park are still not completed.

It’s been three months since Auguta Commissioners approved rewiring and re-lighting the Fleming Park athletic fields.

Back in October. 12 year old Melquan Robinson was killed after coming in a contact with a fence that was electrified.

Commissioner Dennis William’s district includes Fleming Park and he says this big a job takes time.

“I’m concerned but I understand the process of what’s being done to make sure that it gets done people want things overnight and it takes a little more time going through the procurement process to get the right contractor finding out what the needs is and correcting it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Fleming Park repairs and other Recreational facility needs will be discussed Thursday during a commission work session.