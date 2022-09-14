AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Talks between the city and Gold Cross are making progress, but money is keeping both sides from reaching a deal.

“I have a problem, a very minor problem, about these $250,000 to enhance the vendors’ quality of service,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The city wants Gold Cross to purchase three quick response emergency vehicles so they can replace ambulances on low priority calls.

Gold Cross wants half a million dollars to buy them, the city’s offer is $250,000.

There are other sticking points, the city wants an annual audit and for Gold Cross to put up a performance bond.

“A performance bond is very costly, it’s basically like a line of credit that you have to hold over your head. We’ve been here since 2006, and never had one,” said Gold Cross VP Steven Vincent.

Another issue, the city subsidy, Gold Cross wants nearly a million dollar increase to $1.6 million.

“I don’t think one-point-six is the number, we have a lot of indigent people here in Augusta, Georgia, [that] will also have [a] budget,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“I would agree to it if, if we have a system to verify, not to say Gold Cross would do anything wrong, as long as there is a system to tell us where it went to,” said Commissioner Williams.

Both sides have agreed to most of this contract, but the devil is in these final details.