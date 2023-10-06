COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District announced Friday that Stevens Creek Elementary School principal Grace Meyer will be stepping down.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school district says Meyer will be leaving her position as of Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

However, she will not be leaving the Columbia County School District. The letter also states that Meyer will be serving in a different role as of Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The school district says former principal Dr. Charles Barry O’Neall will server as interim principal and, along with assistant principal Megan Wuchter, will lead the school through this transition period.

On Meyer’s biography page on the Stevens Creek Elementary website, she says she’s been an educator for 21 years: 17 years in the classroom and 4 years as an administrator.